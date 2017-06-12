China and Alberta sign memorandum of understanding on film industry

BANFF, Alta. — A partnership with China could be the boost the Alberta film industry needs.

A memorandum of understanding between a delegation from Guangdong province and the Alberta Media Production Industries Association was signed Monday during the Banff World Media Festival.

There are 250 million people living in Guangdong and that means a chance to showcase Alberta stories to a massive audience.

It’ll also be a chance to collaborate and to produce content which will potentially translate into more jobs for Albertans and many local production companies are excited to get on board.

Michael Jorgenson, chairman of the Alberta Media Production Industries Association, says there's a great opportunity to build the film economy in Alberta and diversify in a really significant way.

This memorandum of understanding follows a recent trip to Guangdong province by Premier Rachel Notley where both provinces agreed to become sister provinces.

Chinese delegates have visited the Calgary Film Centre and were very impressed with the $28 million facility which produces many international projects such as the FX series "Fargo."

“This is my first time here and I'm really impressed," said Cathy Wu, general manager of the Chinese Film Company.

“China is looking for a partnership around the world to establish and support its industry and Alberta is in an ideal position to do that,” said Ron Hoffman, the senior representative for Asia Pacific Alberta.