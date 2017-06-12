CRTC chairman Jean-Pierre Blais says he did not reapply for position
TORONTO — The chairman of Canada's telecommunications regulator says he did not reapply for the role, days before his five-year term comes to an end.
Jean-Pierre Blais says he believes he has made a difference since assuming the helm of the CRTC in June 2012 and plans to leave the job to others.
He added he did not know who his successor would be.
During his tenure, Blais established a number of policies intended to be consumer-friendly.
They included the implementation of so-called skinny TV packages for no more than $25 per month, enacting a wireless code of conduct and declaring broadband Internet access a basic service.
Blais's term ends Saturday.
