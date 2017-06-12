Orange Is the New Black takes step backward with cliches: Schneller

THE SHOW: Orange Is the New Black, Season 5, Episode 3 (Netflix)

THE MOMENT: The sorority shaming

In a flashback, Linda from Purchasing (Beth Dover) is berated by Megs, a blonde she-wolf sorority president, in front of the sisters. “Of course this ID didn’t fly at Liquor Barn,” Megs up-sneers. “It says you weigh 180. Any idiot knows Alpha Zeta Delta won’t consider girls above 135.”

Tearfully, Linda apologizes: “Your love and respect means everything to me.”

Megs stands on the coffee table. “All right, beeyotches,” she brays. “I’m still seeing a thousand N-O’s around this room. No hideous puffy coats. No pants. No flat-ass hair. I want to see volume when those Phi-Sigs walk in tonight.”

Her tone grows serious. “This is the meaning of sisterhood, right? We owe it to each other as strong, independent women — to maintain this chapter’s reputation as the raddest chicks on campus!”

Please tell me this is a j-o-k-e. Why does marginal Linda merit her own flashback during a serious, season-long prison riot? And why is it so terrible, full of demeaning caricatures and ludicrous wigs?

In the prison scenes, meanwhile, the inmates learn that if they want to effect change, they must work together. Democratically, they draw up a list of reasonable demands that focus on legitimate rights.