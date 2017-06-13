Ex-DA, Judge Judy's son, wins defamation suit vs NY sheriff
CARMEL, N.Y. — A former New York county district attorney who's the son of TV's Judge Judy has gotten a public apology from a county sheriff as part of the settling of a defamation lawsuit.
Putnam County Sheriff Don Smith posted the apology to ex-Putnam County District Attorney Adam Levy on the sheriff's department's
Smith says he retracted the press releases unequivocally, and that the statements were untrue.
The settlement of the case also includes a payment to Levy of $150,000.
