It’s hard out there for a gorgeous young star: Schneller
Life's woes in Famous in Love could cause some to scratch their heads.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
THE SHOW: Famous in Love, Season 1, Episode 5 (Bravo)
THE MOMENT: The birthday pout
Poor Paige (Bella Thorne). The major motion picture she’s starring in is ruining her 21st birthday. She pads into her kitchen, where her faithful roomie Cassie (Georgie Flores) makes pancakes for her.
“Oof, you look like —” begins Jake (Charlie DePew), their other roomie, a fledgling screenwriter.
“I was up all night finishing my college paper,” Paige pouts.
“Get ready for bottomless margaritas at Los Amigos!” Jake crows.
“About that,” Paige says, with boo-boo eyes. “I have to cancel. The film is making me do dance rehearsals at Rainer’s tonight.”
“You have rehearsals on your birthday?” Jake says skeptically.
“Jake, it’s work,” Paige says.
“Rainer’s just trying to get into your pants,” Jake says.
“Excuse me?” Paige asks. “Ten minutes ago you were rolling around with Alexis the blow-up doll in Palm Springs.”
“Happy birthday, Paige,” Jake says bitterly. He stalks off.
I stumbled on this series by accident, and am now fascinated. Never have I seen so many pretty people, living such incongruously glamourous lives, look so miserable.
Paige’s mean director is such a mean meanie to her when she doesn’t know her lines! Her pop star friend is so sad when her mother-manager doesn’t support her singing new material on Conan! Cassie is so shocked when the men who pay her to clean their houses topless act like pigs!
Watching this makes me feel so relieved that I’m not a gorgeous 21-year-old plucked from obscurity to star in a $20-million blockbuster. The glycerin budget for all their glistening tears must be insane.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show
-
In Focus
Guardians of the Galaxy return is even more fun than the first
-
In Focus
Smurfs up as another generation get ready to dive into a new blue world
Most Popular
-
'We are just so proud of him:' Sidney Crosby by the numbers after latest Stanley Cup win
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Nova Scotia, damaging winds, large hail possible
-
-
Four people arrested after man roughed up during armed home invasion in Halifax