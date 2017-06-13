Julia Stiles, fiance Preston Cook, expecting first child
NEW YORK — Julia Stiles is expecting her first child with fiance Preston Cook.
Stiles representative Annick Muller confirmed the pregnancy to The Associated Press on Tuesday but didn't offer any word on a due date.
The 36-year-old actress is in London promoting her new TV show, "Riviera." The host of a London radio show tweeted a picture of Stiles cradling her belly on Monday.
Stiles announced her engagement to Cook with an Instagram post in early January 2016.
