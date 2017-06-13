Latin Grammys to announce nominees in Sept.; show airs Nov.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The nominees for the 2017 Latin Grammy Awards will be announced on Sept. 20 and the awards will be handed out on Nov. 16.
The Latin Recording Academy made the announcements Tuesday. The 18th annual Latin Grammy Awards will air live on Univision from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
The organization also says that on Nov. 15 it will
Singer-songwriter Juan Gabriel won last year's album of the year posthumously (he died months before the show). Carlos Vives and Shakira won record and song of the year for "La Bicicleta."
____
Online: https://www.latingrammy.com/en
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show
-
In Focus
Guardians of the Galaxy return is even more fun than the first
-
In Focus
Smurfs up as another generation get ready to dive into a new blue world