NBC's Brokaw challenges journalists to expose fake news

NEW YORK — NBC News' elder statesman Tom Brokaw is challenging fellow journalists to write more about the scourge of "fake news."

The newsman said he has a close friend who believes blatantly false stories even though Brokaw demonstrates to him that they're not true. The 77-year-old Brokaw, longtime anchor at NBC's "Nightly News" before stepping down in 2004, accepted an award from Syracuse University on Tuesday.

Brokaw says the amount of false stories in the news ecosystem doesn't get enough attention.