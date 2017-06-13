Nielsen's top programs for June 5-11
NEW YORK — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for June 5-11. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. NBA Finals: Golden State at Cleveland, Game 3, ABC, 20.1 million.
2. NBA Finals: Golden State at Cleveland, Game 4, ABC, 19.01 million.
3. "America's Got Talent" (Tuesday), NBC, 12.53 million.
4. "World of Dance," NBC, 8.42 million.
5. "60 Minutes," CBS, 7.88 million.
6. "Little Big Shots," NBC, 7.04 million.
7. "Celebrity Family Feud" (Sunday), ABC, 7.03 million.
8. Stanley Cup Final: Pittsburgh at Nashville, Game 6, NBC, 6.99 million.
9. "NCIS," CBS, 6.74 million.
10. "Celebrity Family Feud" (Thursday, 9 p.m.), ABC, 6.25 million.
11. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 6.17 million.
12. "Steve Harvey's Funderdome," ABC, 6.15 million.
13. "Tony Awards," CBS, 6.05 million.
14. "The Bachelorette," ABC, 6.045 million.
15. "Bull," CBS, 5.72 million.
16. Stanley Cup Final: Pittsburgh at Nashville, Game 4, NBC, 5.66 million.
17. "The $100,000 Pyramid," ABC, 5.54 million.
18. "NBA Countdown, Game 3," ABC, 5.5 million.
19. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 5.38 million.
20. "Celebrity Family Feud" (Thursday, 8 p.m.). ABC, 5.36 million.
___
ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.
