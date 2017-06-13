Rapper Chief Keef accused of drug possession in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Chicago rapper Chief Keef has been arrested in South Dakota, accused of drug possession.
The rapper, whose legal name is Keith Cozart, was booked into the Minnehaha County Jail Monday following his arrest at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. Police say airport security found marijuana in his carry-on bag.
Promoters say Chief Keef performed Sunday at an anti-bullying celebrity basketball event at the University of Sioux Falls.
Kowabunga Music issued a statement saying he has had problems in the past but that he has fixed himself.
Chief Keef was charged with disorderly conduct in Atlanta in May 2013, and he spent two months in juvenile detention earlier that year for violating probation on a weapons conviction. He was sentenced to probation for pointing a gun at police in 2012.
