Replica of iconic car in 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' stolen
A
A
Share via Email
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City
But the company's CEO says the car is priceless to the business.
The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/2sRgEWj ) that employees of A to Z Theatrical Supply and Service reported the Thursday morning theft.
CEO James Hunter says the car "has hundreds of hours of highly skilled artisans involved in creating this very unique piece."
The replica was built by hand in 2015 and is part of a set design package popular with high school and community
The car was stored in a locked trailer parked near the company's building. Surveillance video captured the trailer being driven away.
___
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show
-
In Focus
Guardians of the Galaxy return is even more fun than the first
-
In Focus
Smurfs up as another generation get ready to dive into a new blue world
Most Popular
-
Thousands of bees dead after vandals destroy hives, gardens belonging to Halifax youth project
-
Vancouver man dies after pistol shooting competition accident
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Nova Scotia, damaging winds, large hail possible
-
'We are just so proud of him:' Sidney Crosby by the numbers after latest Stanley Cup win