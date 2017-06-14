Anita Pallenberg, muse for The Rolling Stones, dead at 75

NEW YORK — Anita Pallenberg, a model and actress who served as a muse for The Rolling Stones, has died. She was 75.

A spokesperson for Keith Richards told The Associated Press that Pallenberg died Tuesday at St Richard's Hospital in the city of Chichester, located in southeast England. The cause of death was not revealed, but the statement released Wednesday said Pallenberg "had been ill for some time" and that her family was by her side.

Richards, the father of Pallenberg's children, said in a statement she was "a most remarkable woman. Always in my heart."

Pallenberg was born on April 6, 1942. She is survived by a son, a daughter and five grandchildren.