Dolce & Gabbana calls out critics with boycott T-shirts
NEW YORK — Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana is thumbing its nose at critics with a new campaign and apparel urging a boycott of the company.
The company is selling T-shirts for $245 a piece that read #BOYCOTT DOLCE & GABBANA. The shirts are listed on Dolce and Gabbana's
Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana are among the protesters.
The shirts follow Instagram posts from co-founder Stefano Gabbana last month highlighting first lady Melania Trump's Dolce & Gabbana outfits during her recent overseas trip with President Donald Trump. In one of his posts , Gabbana called out "haters" and urged them to boycott the brand.
Dolce & Gabbana didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
