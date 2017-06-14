E3 2017: Quake Champions moves fast

Full disclosure, I've never been a Quake gamer. I'm only just too young for that generation.

But coming from newer team-based shooters, I can say this: the new Quake Champions moves fast.

Playing on PC in a 4 v 4 team death match, controls felt smooth and everything from running speed kill death ratios was pumped on acid. It's the answer for Overwatch gamers who just want to run in and kill something.

On the recommendation of a Bethesda rep, I chose a lizard woman (Sorlag) to head into combat with. With a combination of acid spitting (a unique ability for my character), machine guns and rocket launchers, our team managed 27 kills in just five minutes.

It helped that one of our team members actually played a closed beta that went out a little while ago.

Therein lies the problem with multiplayer shooters, for newbies like me. Quake is super fun when everyone is on the same level, but with one player who had just a weekend of experience in the beta, we managed to destroy the other team.

It's the type of game where if you don't get in early, you're skills may be left woefully wanting in the multiplayer arena.

Quake Champions is slated for PC, but does not yet have a release date.