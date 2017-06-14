E3 2017: Coco becomes playable in Crash Bandicoot remake

Now this is how you do a remake.

The Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is an update of the three original Crash Bandicoot games, except with modern graphics and a few user interface options.

Oh, and there’s an option to play as Coco Bandicoot in any of the game’s levels (she was previously only playable in the third game.)

Unlocked early in the game, Coco’s presence in the first game is explained by some time-travel plot device that honestly doesn’t matter much.

Producer Kara Massie told us a ton of work was put into Coco’s notably cute animation, and it shows. From idling and taking selfies to getting smooshed by a boulder, not only does Coco look great, but the whole game looks great and cute – an awesome throwback to a time when animal mascots ruled supreme in the video game realm.

But more importantly, the game still plays entirely the same.

There’s a certain stiffness to the jumps, a jerkiness to the motion that developer Vicarious Vison opted not to change or smooth out for the remake.

This is a game for those players who had a big smile on their face when Crash Bandicoot unexpectedly showed up in the last Uncharted game.

Massie said one of her proudest moments was when a speed runner picked up the remake, and blasted through it this week as if it was the same game he played 15 years ago.

And for me, it was just as fun (and sometimes frustrating!) as it was back then.

The few of us in the preview room passed the controller, watched each other play, fail and succeed as if the Playstation 2 had never gone away.

The Crash Bandicoot N. Sane trilogy comes out June 30 for the Playstation 4.