E3 2017: All hands on deck for the awesome multiplayer in Sea of Thieves

Going in, I had no idea what Sea of Thieves was, but Microsoft was giving free eye patches to everyone in line, so naturally I had to check it out.

After finishing the demo however, eye patch or no eye patch, Sea of Thieves is easily one of my favourite games at E3 2017.

The multiplayer game teams you up with three other people, gives you a boat and tells you to explore.

Our crew of misfits and miscreants spent a few minutes messing around on the harbour, but intuitively figured out how to sail. One person jumped on the wheel, while another lowered the sails, pulled up the anchor and set us off.

Our destination was a small island to the west, which we believed had buried treasure.

I went below deck to scope out the map, and relayed instructions to the man on the wheel. There is no mini-map, so even figuring out which direction to go is a team effort. I’m not sure how this game would be possible without a headset, as so much is reliant on communication.

We quickly found the island, and our crew got so excited that everyone except for our man on the steering wheel jumped overboard, swimming to the island.

Unfortunately, without a crew to help man our ship, our pilot quickly crashed it. As it filled with water, he had the option of using a bucket to empty to the sea from our vessel, and using wood to fix the hull breach. None of us helped him.

The ship sunk.

Despite the loss of our ship, we used our compass, a riddle on the scrap of parchment and our wits to lead us to a ship wrecked on shore. Seven paces southeast from the mast, we found our buried treasure.

Now here’s the conundrum – without a ship, how could we leave the island, much less with the treasure in tow?

The developers answer is mermaids. Off in the distance, we swam to a beautiful mermaid who was waving us down, with the power to transport us to a new ship (but we had the leave the treasure behind). Once we approached however, the mermaid turned out to be this gangly creature with one eye and missing teeth, but beauty comes in many forms, and we weren’t ones to turn down help.

With a new ship, and actual teamwork, we returned to the island to claim out treasure.

Now, this is where we hit our biggest surprise. As we sailed away, another ship approached us from the west.

It turned out, it was actually the four players from the other booth across the convention floor. This whole time we had been in the same game world, exploring different parts of the sea. In fact, there were a total of four teams (16 players) travelling around.

At this point, we ran under deck to pick up cannonballs, load the cannons and prepare for a sea-battle. Unfortunately, just as we fired out first shots, the game demo ended.

Look, I’m not a big multi-player gamer. I like to sit on my couch, in relative silence, with the option to go to the bathroom whenever I want.

But I loved this game. It was a blast to play, there’s not pressure on winning so the teams were really just into having fun, and the game as a whole has a great sense of humour. We found a spot where two skeletal feet stuck out of the ground, and a developer informed us that’s where the first play tester had fallen to their deaths.

The eye patch they gave me was pretty nifty too.



Sea of Thieves is expected to come out some time next year for the PC and Xbox One.