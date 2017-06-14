E3 2017: How the boring Harvest Moon games made it 20 years

The first Harvest Moon came out on Super Nintendo in 1997 – that’s 20 years of sewing crops, raising cattle and wooing eligible bachelorettes.

While the farming simulator has always been an unconventional sell, it’s turned into one of Natsume’s biggest franchises, spanning several different consoles and more than 30 games and spinoffs.

But 20 years back, company president Yasuhiro ‘Hiro’ Maekawa was advised against releasing the game in North America.

The boring farming game

In 1996, during a major restructuring of the company’s business model, Maekawa came across this little farming simulation game, which reminded him of his own childhood growing up in the countryside.

“My instinct told me this non-violent game might have a great potential to grow in America for several reasons – one of which is that America is a huge farming country,” he recalled.

But as a newcomer to the videogame industry, Maekawa has some reservations of his own, so he turned to his peers for advice.

“They told me, don’t bring this boring game to American audiences,” he laughed. “Twenty years ago, video games like Mortal Kombat had a lot of blood. People were enjoying those games. (They said) this Harvest Moon game will be very boring. All you have to do is plow fields, raise animals, crops, stuff like this. But, my instincts were strong that America is a huge farming country, and this non-violent game will do well.

Now, after 20 years, my decision was correct, right?”

In 2017, the Harvest Moon name has become synonymous with off-kilter alternatives to action games.

What’s in a name?

The Harvest Moon name itself has a bit of a twisting story. The original Japanese game was called The Farm Story, but instead Maekawa wanted a name that related to the hard work cycle of the game. He believes hard work leads to success and a happy life. That’s the concept behind the game.

So, the harvest part of the name comes from the fact that a harvest is the reward of all your hard work.

“Therefore, after your hard work, you are celebrating the harvest with your family, friends and villagers under a full moon,” Maekawa said.

That core concept hasn’t changed that much.

Light of Hope

For the 20th anniversary, the teams has actually been listening to fan requests and has created a game the hearkens back to the original. In fact, Harvest Moon: Light of Hope was actually code-named Back to Basics while in development.

Maekawa wants gamers to expect a very classic-feeling Harvest Moon, but with modern-day flourishes.

As long as the company keeps listening to fan feedback, Maekaewa anticpates the series will last not only another 20, but up to 100 years in the future.