E3 2017: Life is Strange prequel is a little meaner, a little more badass

Life is Strange was an unexpected hit, but given how deeply gamers connected with Max and her adventure, it’s no surprise a follow-up is in the works.

What's surprising is that it’s a prequel, set three years before the first game.

Life is Strange: Before the Storm follows two characters from the first game, Chloe Price and Rachel Amber, and lacks the first game’s time-rewind mechanic.

“We decided to focus on what we think the fans really loved about Life is Strange, and that’s relatable characters facing real-world problems,” said developer Chris Floyd.

Floyd walked us through an early scene in the first episode of Before the Storm, where Rachel talks her way into a concert.

There’s a lot of familiar stuff here. You can interact with various objects and people, and Rachel will share her thoughts.

It quickly becomes apparent Rachel is a very different character from the original protagonist Max. She’s a little meaner, she likes to get stoned and isn’t above stealing to get what she wants.

Case in point: you soon come across a dude selling band T-shirts from the trunk of his car.

He tells Rachel it costs $20 for a shirt, which Rachel decides is way to expensive (side note, have you been to a concert lately? That’s pretty cheap for your average merch).

After poking around a bit, the player is given a choice to pull the handbrake for the car, causing it to lurch forward until it hits something. We opted to go ahead with this option, and during the ruckus, we stole a T-shirt from the trunk.

While there, we also took a money clip of about $200.

Just around the corner was a character from the previous game, selling some weed. Turns out Rachel also owes him some money.

Because we stole the money clip earlier, we were able to pay off Rachel’s debt and score some dope. It’s cool seeing an immediate consequence or payoff to your actions, although some of those consequences will be much more far-reaching, with payoffs later in the game.

The dialogue is still a little awkward, but it feels less grammatically awkward and more like teenagers talk (which is awkward for me to hear, being near 30). So that’s an improvement from the first game. There are a few chuckles in there too – examine a dartboard and Rachel quips, “That’s how I make all my decisions.”

The other big interaction from the demo was when Rachel accidentally backs into a rough looking concert-goer – spilling his beer onto his shirt. We were given the choice to apologize, or flip him off.

We chose the latter option.

Later, the guy finds Rachel alone and tries to corner her, only to be saved by Chloe. Could the situation have played out differently if we had only apologized?

Gamers can find out when the first of three episodes comes out Aug. 31 for PC, Playstation 4 and Xbox One.