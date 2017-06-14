Grammys switching to online voting, changes top album rule
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The Grammys Awards are transitioning to online voting and have updated rules for its top category, album of the year.
The Recording Academy announced the changes Wednesday, including its official switch to online voting for its 13,000 members. Voting for the 2018 show will take place in the fall.
Another major change is the addition of songwriters to nominees for album of the year, which has been reserved for artists, producers and engineers. However, all participants on the album, including featured artists, songwriters, producers and engineers, must now be credited with at least 33
Prior to the new rule, all participants on an album would earn a nomination even if they worked on one song.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show
-
In Focus
Guardians of the Galaxy return is even more fun than the first
-
In Focus
Smurfs up as another generation get ready to dive into a new blue world
Most Popular
-
Twitter's favourite cyclist cop lands full-time Toronto bike lane beat
-
William Sandeson’s six versions of the night he’s accused of killing Taylor Samson
-
Six killed in Grenfell Tower blaze, London officials expect toll to rise
-
Halifax police respond to 10 incidents in three days of pets being left in hot cars