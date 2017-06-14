Idaho folk singer who recorded 20 albums dies at 83
BOISE, Idaho — Rosalie Sorrels, a Grammy-nominated folk singer and native of Idaho who recorded more than 20 albums and performed at top folk festivals around the country, has died. She was 83.
She died on Sunday in Reno, Nevada, at the home of her daughter, Holly Marizu.
Marizu told The Associated Press on Wednesday that her mother had been diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 and also suffered from dementia, but a cause of death hadn't been determined.
Sorrels started
In the 1980s she moved to a cabin near Idaho City about 60 miles (96
Memorial services are being planned, one of them in Boise later this month.
