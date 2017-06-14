Idaho folk singer who recorded 20 albums dies at 83

BOISE, Idaho — Rosalie Sorrels, a Grammy-nominated folk singer and native of Idaho who recorded more than 20 albums and performed at top folk festivals around the country, has died. She was 83.

She died on Sunday in Reno, Nevada, at the home of her daughter, Holly Marizu.

Marizu told The Associated Press on Wednesday that her mother had been diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 and also suffered from dementia, but a cause of death hadn't been determined.

Sorrels started travelling to performances with her five children after her marriage broke up in 1996. She received Grammy nominations for two of her albums.

In the 1980s she moved to a cabin near Idaho City about 60 miles (96 kilometres ) northeast of Boise.