'Into the Water' by Paula Hawkins tops Maclean's fiction list

Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending June 11 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.

FICTION

1. (1) Into the Water _ Paula Hawkins

2. (2) No Middle Name: The Complete Collected Jack Reacher Short Stories _ Lee Child

3. (5) The Fix _ David Baldacci

4. (8) Beren and Luthien _ J.R.R. Tolkien

5. (3) Anything Is Possible _ Elizabeth Strout

6. (6) Rich People Problems _ Kevin Kwan

7. (7) Norse Mythology _ Neil Gaiman

8. (-) House of Names _ Colm Toibin

9. (9) The Thirst _ Jo Nesbo

10. (-) Testimony _ Scott Turow

NON-FICTION

1. (2) Theft By Finding: Diaries (1977-2002) _ David Sedaris

2. (1) Astrophysics for People in a Hurry _ Neil deGrasse Tyson

3. (8) Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis _ J.D. Vance

4. (3) Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy _ Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant

5. (-) Mozart's Starling _ Lyanda Lynn Haupt

6. (4) The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate — Discoveries from a Secret World _ Peter Wohlleben

7. (5) Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI _ David Grann

8. (9) Solitude: A Singular Life in a Crowded World _ Michael Harris

9. (6) Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign _ Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes