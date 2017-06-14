'Into the Water' by Paula Hawkins tops Maclean's fiction list
Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending June 11 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.
FICTION
1. (1) Into the Water _ Paula Hawkins
2. (2) No Middle Name: The Complete Collected Jack Reacher Short Stories _ Lee Child
3. (5) The Fix _ David Baldacci
4. (8) Beren and Luthien _ J.R.R. Tolkien
5. (3) Anything Is Possible _ Elizabeth Strout
6. (6) Rich People Problems _ Kevin Kwan
7. (7) Norse Mythology _ Neil Gaiman
8. (-) House of Names _ Colm Toibin
9. (9) The Thirst _ Jo Nesbo
10. (-) Testimony _ Scott Turow
NON-FICTION
1. (2) Theft By Finding: Diaries (1977-2002) _ David Sedaris
2. (1) Astrophysics for People in a Hurry _ Neil deGrasse Tyson
3. (8) Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis _ J.D. Vance
4. (3) Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy _ Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant
5. (-) Mozart's Starling _ Lyanda Lynn Haupt
6. (4) The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate — Discoveries from a Secret World _ Peter Wohlleben
7. (5) Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI _ David Grann
8. (9) Solitude: A Singular Life in a Crowded World _ Michael Harris
9. (6) Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign _ Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes
10. (7) Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are _ Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
