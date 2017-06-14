Rapper Chief Keef free after South Dakota marijuana charge
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Chicago rapper Chief Keef has been released from a jail in South Dakota where he was charged with marijuana possession.
The rapper, whose legal name is Keith Cozart, was arrested Monday at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport where officials say marijuana was found in his carry-on bag.
Cozart is facing a felony charge for possessing a marijuana edible and two
Cozart performed on Sunday at an anti-bullying celebrity basketball event at the University of Sioux Falls.
