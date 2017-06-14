Soup Nazi-inspired company files for bankruptcy

NEW YORK — A New York company that sells soup from the recipes of the chef who was the real-life model of the Soup Nazi on "Seinfeld" has filed for bankruptcy.

The filing from Soupman Inc. comes less than a month after its chief financial officer was arrested on charges of cheating the government out of employment-related taxes. The CFO has pleaded not guilty.

Soupman Inc. is based in Staten Island and sells soups made from the recipes of Al Yeganeh. He and his New York soup stand were the inspiration for the "Seinfeld" character, with the catchphrase "No soup for you!"