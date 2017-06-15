Bat-Signal to light up Los Angeles in tribute to Adam West

LOS ANGELES — The Bat-Signal will shine over Los Angeles in tribute to the late Adam West, the actor best-known for playing Batman in the campy 1960 television series.

Mayor Eric Garcetti says the Bat-Signal will be lit at L.A.'s City Hall at 9 p.m. Thursday.

In Batman comics, movies and TV shows, the Bat-Signal is a spotlight with the shadow of Batman's winged emblem that is shown on the night sky to call for Batman's help.

West died Friday at age 88.

Garcetti announced the event on Twitter and added the hashtag, #BrightKnight.