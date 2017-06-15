Beatty, Freeman, Woody Allen fete Diane Keaton at AFI gala
LOS ANGELES — Diane Keaton is such a special entertainer that even normally reclusive Woody Allen is appearing in a televised tribute to her.
Allen is among those
Warren Beatty, Morgan Freeman, Reese Witherspoon, Jane Fonda and Emma Stone also paid homage to Keaton during a gala ceremony last week in Hollywood. Steve Martin and Martin Short performed a musical roast of the actress.
Allen, who directed Keaton to her Oscar-winning performance in "Annie Hall," said he owes much of what he's accomplished in his life to her.
