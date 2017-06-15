E3 2017: Culdcept Revolt is a mashup of monsters and Monopoly

The Culdcept series returns after a long hiatus, and it’s still and niche and quirky as ever.

The new 3DS game, Culdcept Revolt, is like monopoly, but with monsters. You travel around a multi-coloured board (much like the different coloured neighbourhoods on Monopoly), except instead of buying a hotel on Park Place, you’re placing a gas monster on a red square.

If another player lands on that square, they can either pay a toll, or try to fight the monster.

Adding another layer of complexity, the monsters you can play are determined by the cards in your hand. You draw a card every turn, and they range from powerful monsters to abilities, like automatically rolling a six on the dice.

You win the match by getting a certain amount of gold (in the demo is was 8,000) before the other players.

There’s a lot to keep track of here, but it’s surprisingly easy to get into it. I was plopped into the demo and within about 15 minutes had a pretty good grasp of the mechanics.

It’s a great title for the 3DS, to play mini matches on the road.

Culdcept Revolt is due out August 29.