E3 2017: Marvel goes head-to-head with Capcom again

Just playing a few rounds of Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite makes it obvious this game values fan service.

The characters all have awesome animations and special abilities that are call-backs to their long histories, and dream mash-ups like Ultron vs Dante just look cool to behold.

Fans of the series will notice that the newest entry in the series scales back the characters a bit. Instead of 3 vs 3, matches are now 2 vs. 2. Personally, I like it.

I can follow the action easier, it still feels super fast paced but much more controlled.

Give a new player the controller to the previous game, and all of a sudden there are slew of special effects and characters on the screen.

Here, I feel like I can give the game to a newbie and they can follow along with the action, instead of being lost in a flurry of special effects.

Also, Thanos is a beast, and it’ll take a better player than me to take him down.

Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite is due out for the PS4 and Xbox One later this year.