E3 2017: Marvel goes head-to-head with Capcom again
Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite cleans up the on-screen action with 2 vs. 2 match-ups, keeping players from getting lost in the special effects.
Just playing a few rounds of Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite makes it obvious this game values fan service.
The characters all have awesome animations and special abilities that are call-backs to their long histories, and dream mash-ups like Ultron vs Dante just look cool to behold.
Fans of the series will notice that the newest entry in the series scales back the characters a bit. Instead of 3 vs 3, matches are now 2 vs. 2. Personally, I like it.
I can follow the action easier, it still feels super fast paced but much more controlled.
Give a new player the controller to the previous game, and all of a sudden there are slew of special effects and characters on the screen.
Here, I feel like I can give the game to a newbie and they can follow along with the action, instead of being lost in a flurry of special effects.
Also, Thanos is a beast, and it’ll take a better player than me to take him down.
Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite is due out for the PS4 and Xbox One later this year.
Metro's Aaron Chatha is reporting from E3 in California this week, one of the biggest conferences for the video game industry.
