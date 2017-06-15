Making of All Eyez On Me mirrors controversy around Tupac Shakur

It’s been over 20 years since Tupac Shakur was famously gunned down on the Las Vegas Strip, yet today the late rapper still stands as one of hip hop’s most iconic artists.



In fact, having sold over 75 million records worldwide (many of them after his death), Tupac has left such a fascinating and complex legacy that even distilling his life into a full-length feature has been a monumental struggle.

“I could’ve went a thousand different directions,” explained All Eyez On Me producer L.T. Hutton recently from New York. “Thirty minutes in Tupac’s life could’ve been a movie in itself.”

Hutton should know. Having previously worked with the legendary rapper as music producer at Death Row Records, Hutton had a front-row seat to Tupac in his prime. But Hutton increasingly became disillusioned by Shakur’s unwinding image over the years. Believing his notoriety amassed a mire of misconception and conspiracy, the filmmaker set out on a decade-long quest to uncover a worthy narrative to clear the air.

“We have a lot of great stories in African-American history that sometimes get bypassed and overlooked (and) sometimes these stories don’t even get told,” said Hutton. “I just wanted to tell this story in the most authentic way possible.”

The movie has not been without its detractors, however. Having suffered delays, director changes and even lawsuits, it seems All Eyez On Me mirrors the controversy Tupac himself stirred up in real life. Certainly, the “gangsta rapper” behind such classics as "California Love" was vehemently outspoken, plagued by personal and legal drama and even spent eight months in prison.

“We often criticize people for the choices they make never knowing what they had to choose from so I wanted to give some insight,” said Hutton of the story’s narrative challenge. “He could’ve come with a ton of excuses from the life he lived but he didn’t. He worked through (it) and that’s something that should be looked at in the measurement of this man and his character.”

Hutton also believes it was important to show that Tupac’s death came at the detriment of his potential. Cut short by bullets at age 25, fans wonder what Tupac’s legacy might have been, with many speculating that his cultural contributions and struggle for equality would’ve far overshadowed his personal turmoil today.

“His biggest legacy is being true to his voice,” said Hutton. “Tupac really did what he felt, he said what he meant and that takes a lot of courage because to this day, a lot of people still can’t say what they want to say because they’re not ready to deal with the consequences. Tupac took everything head on.”

The Legacy of Tupac

The Literary Giant – Prolific and poignant, Tupac aroused the social-consciousness of rap. As accomplished stage director Kenny Leon stated, Tupac’s artistic skills belong in the same “army of writers as August Wilson and Shakespeare.”



The Thespian – Tupac was one of the first crossover artists to succeed as an actor starring in the 1992 crime drama Juice – a success that led to roles in Poetic Justice, Gridlock’d and other hit movies.