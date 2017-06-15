Margaret Atwood to get literary lifetime achievement award
LOS ANGELES — Margaret Atwood is receiving a lifetime achievement award from one of the world's oldest literary organizations.
PEN Center USA announced Wednesday that Atwood will accept the
Atwood has written more than 40 books of fiction, poetry and essays. The television adaptation of her novel "The Handmaid's Tale" premiered on Hulu earlier this year and has been renewed for a second season that will be released in 2018.
PEN Center USA says the 77-year-old author will be recognized at an Oct. 27 ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Actor and writer Nick Offerman is scheduled to host the evening.
