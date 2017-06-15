Organizers announce details of exhibit celebrating life and work of Leonard Cohen
Montreal's contemporary art museum will be hosting an exhibit later this year devoted to the life and work of Leonard Cohen.
Organizers announced details today of the five-month show entitled "Leonard Cohen: A Crack in Everything."
It is slated to open in November.
Curators and artists have spent more than two years organizing the event, which Cohen authorized before his passing last November.
John Zeppetelli, director and chief curator at the museum, says the exhibit has taken on an increased importance as it is now a commemorative event.
Organizers say it will include visual artists, filmmakers and musicians from 10 countries and will run until early April 2018.
The event is part of Montreal's 375th-anniversary celebration program.
Concerts, an academic conference and other events will be held in parallel with the exhibit itself.
