PUBLISHERS WEEKLY Bestsellers

Bestselling Books Week Ending 6/11/17

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Camino Island" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. "Come Sundown" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press)

3. "Into the Water" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

4. "Love Story" by Karen Kingsbury (Howard Books)

5. "Dragon Teeth" by Michael Crichton (Harper)

6. "Nighthawk" by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

7. "No Middle Name" by Lee Child (Delacorte)

8. "The Ministry of Utmost Happiness" by Arundhati Roy (Knopf)

9. "16th Seduction" by by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

10. "Indecent Exposure" by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

11. "Same Beach, Next Year" by Dorothea Benton (Frank)

12. "Beren and Luthien" by J.R.R. Tolkien (HMH)

13. "Testimony" by Scott Turow (Grand Central Publishing)

14. "The Fix" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

15. "A Gentleman in Moscow" by Amor Towles (Viking)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons" by Kevin Hart with Neil Strauss ( Atria/37ink)

2. "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate" by Al Franken (Twelve)

3. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

4. "Make Your Bed" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

5. "Theft By Finding: Diaries" by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

6. "Option B" by Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant (Grand Central Publishing)

7. "Bill O'Reilly's Legends and Lies: The Civil War" by David Fisher (Holt)

8. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (Harper)

9. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

10. "If I Understood You, Would I Have This Look..?" by Alan Alda (Random House)

11. "Hue' 1068" by Mark Bowden (Atlantic Monthly)

12. "The Vanishing American Adult" by Ben Sasse (St. Martin's)

13. "Never Call Me a Hero" by N. Jack "dusty" Kleiss (William Morrow)

14. "The American Spirit" by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)

15. "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann (Doubleday)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "See Me" by Nicholas Sparks (Vision)

2. "Night School" by Lee Child (Delacorte)

3. "Home" by Harlan Coben (Dutton)

4. "Rushing Waters" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

5. "15th Affair" by Patterson/Paetro (Grand Central Publishing)

6. "Shadow Reaper" by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

7. "Foreign Agent" by Brad Thor (Pocket)

8. "Dying Breath" by Heather Graham (Harlequin MIRA)

9. "The Girl with the Make-Believe Husband" by Julia Quinn (Avon)

10. "A Cold Creek Secret" by RaeAnne Thayne (Harlequin)

11. "Curious Minds" by Janet Evanovich and Phoef Sutton (Bantam)

12. "Orchard Valley Brides" by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

13. "The Bitter Season" by Tami Hoag (Dutton)

14. "Daughters of the Bride" by Susan Mallery (HQN)

15. "The Girl in the Spider's Web" by David Lagercrantz (Black Lizard)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "The Woman in Cabin 10" by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)

2. "Lilac Girls" by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

3. "All the Light We Cannot See" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

4. "The Nightingale" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's Griffin)

5. "On Tyranny" by Timothy Snyder (Crown/Duggan)

6. "The Couple Next Door" by Sahri Lapena (Penguin)

7. "Cross the Line" by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

8. "Commonwealth" by Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial)

9. "All the Missing Girls" by Megan Miranda (Simon & Schuster)

10. "The Wrong Side of Goodbye" by Michael Connelly (Grand Central Publishing)

11. "The Official SAT Study Guide, 2018 ed. (College Board)

12. "The Handmaid's Tale" (TV tie-in) by Margaret Atwood (Anchor)

13. "The Nest" by Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney (Ecco)

14. "Before the Fall" by Noah Hawley (Grand Central Publishing)

15. "The Blue Zones Solution" by Dan Buettner (National Geographic)