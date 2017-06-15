Welcome to the #SummerOfShania as singer releases first look at new single

Shania Twain promises fans will hear more new music this summer, starting with her positively optimistic new single Life's About to Get Good.

The Timmins, Ont.-raised country star released the track online Thursday to coincide with the announcement that Now — her first full-length album in nearly 15 years — arrives on Sept. 29.

“The day is finally here!!” the five-time Grammy Award winner posted across her social media accounts with the hashtag #SummerOfShania.

Her label says other songs from the 16-track album will debut ahead of its release.

Now marks the first time Twain has served as the sole songwriter and co-producer on all of the tracks.

It follows an extended absence from making albums.

Twain's most recent studio release was 2002's international smash Up! But after extensive touring she was sidelined by a struggle with dysphonia, a vocal cord disorder that forced her to stop singing.

She also divorced her husband and longtime producing partner Robert (Mutt) Lange and battled Lyme disease.

While Twain dropped the 2011 single Today is Your Day as she promoted her autobiography, an expected album never materialized.

In recent months Twain has been inching her way back into the spotlight.

She appeared on The Voice as a mentor for the singing competition and on James Corden's late-night talk show. Twain also received Billboard's 2016 Icon award and CMT's Artist of a Lifetime honour.

Earlier this year Twain issued a statement saying Life's About to Get Good was inspired by a personal mission to be more positive and get through a “past of negativity.”