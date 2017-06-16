Jada Pinkett Smith calls Tupac biopic 'deeply hurtful'
NEW YORK — Jada Pinkett Smith is calling the Tupac Shakur biopic "All Eyez on Me" ''deeply hurtful" for its portrayal of her relationship with the rap legend.
In a series of tweets Friday, just as the film is opening in
Pinkett Smith was close friends from childhood with Shakur. She's portrayed in the film by Kat Graham, whose performance Pinkett Smith complimented, along with Demetrius Shipp Jr., who plays Shakur.
The filmmakers of "All Eyez on Me" didn't immediately comment Friday.
