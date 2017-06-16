Jada Pinkett Smith calls Tupac biopic 'deeply hurtful'

NEW YORK — Jada Pinkett Smith is calling the Tupac Shakur biopic "All Eyez on Me" ''deeply hurtful" for its portrayal of her relationship with the rap legend.

In a series of tweets Friday, just as the film is opening in theatres , Pinkett Smith contradicted several scenes. She said she never had an argument with Shakur backstage, that their parting was fictionalized and that he never read her a poem, as seen in the film. Pinkett Smith said her relationship to Shakur was "too precious" for her not take issue.