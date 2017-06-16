Outgoing CRTC chair blasts industry at Banff World Media Festival

BANFF, Alta. — The Banff World Media Festival is held in one of Canada's most picturesque regions where the Rocky Mountain views are breathtaking and spectacular.

But this year's event, which wrapped up earlier this week, didn't quite reflect the surroundings amid talk of an "era of disruption" in a TV industry where the future is somewhat cloudy.

At a packed breakfast session, Canadian Radio-television Telecommunications Commission chair Jean-Pierre Blais scolded his audience in what amounted to a farewell address as his five-year term ended Friday.

He ripped into industry players in the room, accusing broadcasters of living within their own "echo chambers."

"How many of you attended any of these public hearings?" he asked, suggesting only criticism was levelled for some of his decisions and that he received little support for others.

Blais called traditional thinking in government and the industry "flawed," labelling archaic the system of quotas and tax credits in place to support Canadian producers and broadcasters.

"They're as glaringly old-fashioned in today's world as the steam engine or the horse-drawn carriage," he said.

Blais lashed out at what he saw as government interference, particularly during the debate a few years ago over a "Netflix tax."

He called for more independence and longer terms for future top leaders at the CRTC.

Blais also reiterated that "CBC must be accountable to the public," suggesting they derive profits by selling their stake in Sirius XM instead of turning to the government for additional funding.

Minister of Heritage Melanie Joly also came under fire as Blais urged her to issue her long-awaited report on the government's role in supporting Canadian content creation.

Joly told the same gathering a day earlier that her recommendations would come in September. She also announced the formation of an indigenous film office to be funded by all the major broadcast partners.

Among other festival highlights, recent talks with Chinese government officials gave hope that one of the world's largest markets will soon establish a stronger relationship for exports from the Canadian film and TV production industry.

There were also hints that some sort of Netflix "tax" — along the lines of what is gradually being introduced in Europe — may soon be announced, although how that might be imposed was not outlined.

At the festival's annual Rockie Awards, "The Handmaid's Tale" was singled out as the TV program of the year. Executive producer Warren Littlefield saw the award as "a kiss from the international community."

The former NBC programming chief confirmed production on the second season of the story, based on Margaret Atwood's famed book, will commence later this summer in Toronto, Hamilton and Cambridge, Ont.

He praised Atwood, describing her as "a very active consultant" on the project.

"Every engagement with Margaret, something wonderful comes out of it," he said.

The second season will take the story beyond Atwood's bestselling novel.

Littlefield is also an executive producer of "Fargo." The drama, based on the Coen brothers' film, is shot in Calgary. With the Season 3 finale airing next week on FX Canada, Littlefield said he hopes there will be a fourth season.

"It's certainly nothing that's guaranteed," he said.

The sticking point is the availability of showrunner Noah Hawley, who is busy with the FX series "Legion" and several other projects.

"Look, I would love to do more 'Fargo,'" said Littlefield. "The hope is that one morning Noah is in his shower and has this dark little smile that comes across his face and says, 'Yeah, I think I know where I want to go.'"