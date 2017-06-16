Phish drummer wins local election in Maine hometown
A
A
Share via Email
LINCOLNVILLE, Maine — The drummer for the jam band Phish has been elected to his Maine town's Board of Selectmen.
Jon Fishman will take a place on Lincolnville's five-seat board after winning Tuesday's nonpartisan election. He and his wife, Briar, have five children and have lived in the seaside town for the past decade.
Two board seats were open in the Lincolnville election. Fishman will take a seat on the board alongside Josh Gerritsen, a filmmaker, who also was a top vote getter.
Fishman received 356 votes; Gerritsen received 370.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Nathan Fillion leaves Richard Castle in the dust and revs his vocal chords for Cars 3
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show
-
In Focus
Guardians of the Galaxy return is even more fun than the first
Most Popular
-
What the jury didn't hear: William Sandeson texted a friend saying he wanted to kill his girlfriend
-
Finding needles at Andy Livingstone Park a 'daily occurrence': Vancouver parents
-
'I never heard brakes:' Woman dead after being hit by CN train in Bedford
-