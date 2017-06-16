Prosecutor: Greedy newlywed tried to hire hit man
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A prosecutor depicted Dalia Dippolito as a manipulative liar who used sex to bend men to her will during closing arguments of her trial on charges that she tried to hire a hit man to kill her newlywed husband.
Prosecutor Laura Laurie told the Palm Beach County, Florida, jury on Friday the former escort wanted Michael Dippolito killed so she could get their home and his money. The case gained fame when TV's "Cops" showed video of her trying to hire a hit man.
This is Dippolito's third trial. A 2011 conviction was thrown out on appeal. A 2016 trial ended with a hung jury.
