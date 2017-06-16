The Latest: Bat-Signal at LA City Hall honours Adam West
LOS ANGELES — The Latest on a Los Angeles tribute to Batman actor Adam West (all times local):
9:30 p.m.
Los Angeles has become Gotham City as the Bat-Signal glows at City Hall.
Hundreds of fans — some in costume — cheered Thursday night as Mayor Eric Garcetti and Police Chief Charlie Beck turned on the Bat-Signal.
The iconic circle of light with a bat-shaped silhouette glowed on the City Hall tower.
The ceremony
West died last week at 88.
3:28 a.m.
The Bat-Signal will shine over Los Angeles in tribute to the late Adam West, the actor best-known for playing Batman in the campy 1960 television series.
Mayor Eric Garcetti says the Bat-Signal will be lit at L.A.'s City Hall at 9 p.m. Thursday.
In Batman comics, movies and TV shows, the Bat-Signal is a spotlight with the shadow of Batman's winged emblem that is shown on the night sky to call for Batman's help.
West died Friday at age 88.
Garcetti announced the event on Twitter and added the hashtag, #BrightKnight.
Batman is often referred to as the Dark Knight, but West's children said in a statement that he aspired to positivity and always saw himself as "The Bright Knight."
