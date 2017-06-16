The Latest: Connecticut NBC affiliate won't air Jones story
LOS ANGELES — The Latest on Megyn Kelly's interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones (all times local):
7:45 p.m.
Connecticut's NBC affiliate says it's not going to air Megyn Kelly's report on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, the radio host who has alleged the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was a hoax. It says "the wounds are understandably still so raw" in the state.
In an internal memo obtained Friday by The Associated Press, NBC Connecticut staff members were told station executives made the decision after listening to concerns from employees, Sandy Hook families and viewers. The memo says the executives "considered the deep emotions from the wounds of that day that have yet to heal."
A gunman killed 20 first-graders and six educators at the Newtown school in December 2012.
NBC News vows to go ahead with Sunday's program.
Kelly says she believes there's value in exposing what Jones says to the American people.
Jones has said he believes her report will be a "fraud."
___
2:35 a.m.
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones says he'll release an unedited version of his interview with Megyn Kelly set to air Sunday on NBC.
Jones said on his Infowars
The site touted the interview's availability Thursday night, but it was not online after midnight EST.
NBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A backlash greeted NBC's decision to book Jones, who has questioned whether the killing of 26 people in 2012 at an elementary school in Newton, Connecticut, was a hoax.
NBC News Chairman Andy Lack told The Associated Press that the story on "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly" will be edited with the sensitivity of its critics in mind.
