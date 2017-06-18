'Cars 3' speeds to No. 1, Tupac biopic nets strong debut
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — Lightning McQueen and his pals in "Cars 3" raced to the top spot at the box office this weekend, pushing "Wonder Woman" into second place for the first time since it opened.
Studio estimates on Sunday said Disney and Pixar's "Cars 3" opened with $53.5 million — a low for the $1 billion series.
In its third weekend, "Wonder Woman" held strong with $40.8 million, bringing its domestic total to $274.6 million.
In third place, the Tupac biopic "All Eyez on Me" debuted with a notable $27.1 million, while the Mandy Moore shark thriller "47
The raunchy comedy "Rough Night" got off to a rough start in seventh place. Sony's R-rated bachelorette party gone wrong pic earned only $8.1 million against a $20 million budget.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Nathan Fillion leaves Richard Castle in the dust and revs his vocal chords for Cars 3
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show
-
In Focus
Guardians of the Galaxy return is even more fun than the first
Most Popular
-
Beyonce ushers two new stars into the world with the birth of twins: Reports
-
Cole Harbour man wanted for killing Stacey Adams finally extradited back to Halifax
-
Two Winnipeg men charged in Regina homicide case while police issue warrant for third suspect
-
Vancouver Sun column's 'alarming' race rhetoric is ‘dangerous’: experts