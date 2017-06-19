Comic Bill Dana, who won fame as 'Jose Jimenez,' dies at 92
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Comedy writer and performer Bill Dana, who won stardom in the 1950s and '60s with his character Jose Jimenez, has died.
Dana died Thursday at his home in Nashville, Tennessee, according to Emerson College, his alma mater. He was 92.
Early in his career, Dana wrote jokes for Don Adams and Steve Allen, on whose show he served as head writer. It was for a sketch on "The Steve Allen Show" that Dana created Jose Jimenez, which eventually led to his own NBC sitcom, "The Bill Dana Show," which aired from 1963-1965.
The character's shy, Spanish-accented introduction, "My name ... Jose ... Jimenez," became a national catchphrase.
Dana recorded eight
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Nathan Fillion leaves Richard Castle in the dust and revs his vocal chords for Cars 3
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show
-
In Focus
Guardians of the Galaxy return is even more fun than the first