Jay Z's new album '4:44' to drop June 30 on Tidal
NEW YORK — Jay Z's new album will be released June 30 and will be available only to users of the music streaming service Tidal, which the rapper co-owns.
Tidal announced the news on Twitter early Monday along with a 30-second black-and-white clip from a video of one of the album's songs, featuring "Moonlight" star Mahershala Ali. The new album is called "4:44."
Tidal was launched in 2015. It is co-owned by Beyonce, Madonna, Rihanna, Kanye West and other artists. Earlier this year, Sprint bought a 33
The new album is Jay Z's first CD since "Magna Carta Holy Grail" in 2013. It will be available to new and existing Sprint customers who sign up for Tidal.
