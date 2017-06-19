Lilly Singh gets role in HBO reworking of Ray Bradbury's 'Fahrenheit 451'

TORONTO — Canadian YouTube star Lilly Singh is getting her first major acting role in HBO's adaptation of "Fahrenheit 451."

The Toronto native says the opportunity landed in her lap while she was touring Australia last month to promote her new book.

She'll play a video blogger in the updated version of Ray Bradbury's classic novel.

Her character serves a pivotal role in spreading the ministry's propaganda by streaming the fire department's book burning to her social media followers.

Other cast members in the film include Michael B. Jordan, Michael Shannon and Sofia Boutella.

Singh says the film will begin shooting in Toronto later this year.

"My agent said, 'They want you to audition for this thing, can you tape (it?),'" Singh recalled while on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards on Sunday.

"I remember being on tour, being so exhausted and thinking, 'I'm not going to tape this, I'm not gonna get it, there's no point.' But then I just strapped in ... I did it and it paid off."