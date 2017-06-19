Entertainment

NewsAlert: Carrie Fisher had cocaine, heroin and ecstasy in her system: autopsy

LOS ANGELES — Carrie Fisher had cocaine, heroin and ecstasy in her system when she became ill on a flight last year, autopsy shows.

 

More to come.

