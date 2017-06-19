Prestigious UK children's books prizes given to 2 Americans
LONDON — Two Americans have for the first time been awarded the U.K.'s prestigious children's book awards.
Ruta Sepetys won the 2017 CILIP Carnegie Medal for children's writing on Monday for "Salt to the Sea," a fictionalized refugee story about the 1945 sinking of the Wilhelm Gustloff in the Baltic Sea, in which thousands of people drowned.
The CILIP Carnegie
Lane Smith won the 2017 CILIP Kate Greenaway Medal for illustration in children's books with "There Is A Tribe Of Kids," a picture book about collective nouns.
The winners each receive a 5,000-pound ($6,400) cash prize.
