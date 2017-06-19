Winners list from this year's MMVAs
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — ---
Video of the Year
A Tribe Called Red f. Yasiin Bey, Narcy & Black Bear – "R.E.D."
Best Post-Production
Sleepy Tom f. Tonye – "Seeing Double"
Best EDM/Dance Video
Grimes f. Janelle Monae – "Venus Fly"
Best Director
A Tribe Called Red f. Black Bear – "Stadium Pow Wow"
Director: Kevan Funk
Best Pop Video
Shawn Mendes – "Mercy"
Best Rock/Alternative Video
The Tragically Hip – "In A World Possessed By The Human Mind"
Best Hip Hop Video
Tasha the Amazon – "Picasso Leaning"
Best MuchFACT Video
River Tiber – "Acid Test"
Most Buzzworthy Canadian
Drake
Most Buzzworthy International Artist or Group
Ed Sheeran
Best New Canadian Artist
PARTYNEXTDOOR
Best New International Artist
Camila Cabello
iHeartRADIO International Artist of the Year
Lorde
iHeartRADIO International Duo or Group of the Year
Imagine Dragons
iHeartRADIO Canadian Single of the Year
Drake ft. Wizkid, Kyla – "One Dance"
Fan Fave Video
Arkells – "Knocking At The Door"
Fan Fave International Artist or Group
Niall Horan
Fan Fave Artist/Group
Justin Bieber
Fan Fave Much Creator
YouTwo TV
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Nathan Fillion leaves Richard Castle in the dust and revs his vocal chords for Cars 3
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show
-
In Focus
Guardians of the Galaxy return is even more fun than the first