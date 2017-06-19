Entertainment

Winners list from this year's MMVAs

Video of the Year

A Tribe Called Red f. Yasiin Bey, Narcy & Black Bear – "R.E.D."

 

Best Post-Production

Sleepy Tom f. Tonye – "Seeing Double"

 

Best EDM/Dance Video

Grimes f. Janelle Monae – "Venus Fly"

 

Best Director

A Tribe Called Red f. Black Bear – "Stadium Pow Wow"

Director: Kevan Funk

 

Best Pop Video

Shawn Mendes – "Mercy"

 

Best Rock/Alternative Video

The Tragically Hip – "In A World Possessed By The Human Mind"

 

Best Hip Hop Video

Tasha the Amazon – "Picasso Leaning"

 

Best MuchFACT Video

River Tiber – "Acid Test"

 

Most Buzzworthy Canadian

Drake

 

Most Buzzworthy International Artist or Group

Ed Sheeran

 

Best New Canadian Artist

PARTYNEXTDOOR

 

Best New International Artist

Camila Cabello

 

iHeartRADIO International Artist of the Year

Lorde

 

iHeartRADIO International Duo or Group of the Year

Imagine Dragons

 

iHeartRADIO Canadian Single of the Year

Drake ft. Wizkid, Kyla – "One Dance"

 

Fan Fave Video

Arkells – "Knocking At The Door"

 

Fan Fave International Artist or Group

Niall Horan

 

Fan Fave Artist/Group

Justin Bieber

 

Fan Fave Much Creator

YouTwo TV

