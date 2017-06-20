A 93-year-old author wins $100,000 military writing award
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — A 93-year-old author of books on European conflicts has won a $100,000 prize for military writing.
Peter Paret is this year's winner of the Pritzker Literature Award for lifetime achievement, prize officials announced Tuesday. The award is given for "enriching the understanding" of military history. Paret's books include "Imagined Battles," ''Understanding War" and numerous works on military theorist Carl von Clausewitz.
Previous winners include James McPherson, Tim O'Brien and Rick Atkinson. The prize is sponsored by the Pritzker Military Foundation.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Nathan Fillion leaves Richard Castle in the dust and revs his vocal chords for Cars 3
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show
-
In Focus
Guardians of the Galaxy return is even more fun than the first