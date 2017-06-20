CBS renews full daytime lineup; 3 more years for 'Restless'
A
A
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — The drama will keep churning on daytime TV's "The Young and the Restless" through at least 2020.
CBS said it has renewed the soap opera for three more seasons. "The Young and the Restless" debuted in 1973.
The network said Tuesday it will bring back its full top-rated daytime line-up for the 2017-18 season.
That includes "Let's Make a Deal" with host Wayne Brady; "The Talk" and "The Bold and the Beautiful."
Also returning is "The Price is Right," which CBS renewed for two seasons. Drew Carey hosts the game show.
"The Bold and the Beautiful" had previously been renewed through next season. It debuted in 1987.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Nathan Fillion leaves Richard Castle in the dust and revs his vocal chords for Cars 3
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show
-
In Focus
Guardians of the Galaxy return is even more fun than the first
Most Popular
-
Former Halifax-area pastor charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation, involving teenage girl
-
'I want him to see me:' Stacey Adams' mother on coming face to face with her son's accused killer
-
Halifax police consider reporting suicides: 'This is becoming way too common'
-