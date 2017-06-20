Chappelle to host Rihanna Diamond Ball; Kendrick to perform
NEW YORK — David Chappelle will host Rihanna's annual charity event in September and Kendrick Lamar will perform.
The singer's organization, The Clara Lionel Foundation, will hold its third Diamond Ball on Sept. 14 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.
Rihanna said in a statement Tuesday she's "thrilled that the incomparable Dave Chappelle will kick things off as the official host" and said Lamar, whom she has collaborated with, "will take the stage for an unforgettable performance."
The Grammy-winning pop star founded The Clara Lionel Foundation in 2012 in
http://claralionelfoundation.org/
