Miles Teller arrested for public drunkenness in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Actor Miles Teller is out of jail after being arrested for public drunkenness.
San Diego Police officer Billy Hernandez says the 30-year-old actor was arrested Sunday morning after officers spotted him swaying and falling into the street.
Teller wrote on Twitter Monday that "there was no evidence to charge me with a crime," but Hernandez says the actor was booked on suspicion of public intoxication, a
Teller's publicist did not respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment Monday.
Teller's credits include "Whiplash," ''The Spectacular Now," ''Allegiant" and "Fantastic Four."
