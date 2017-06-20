NFB announces plan for indigenous staff and projects

MONTREAL — The National Film Board of Canada has announced a three-year plan to "redefine its relationship with Indigenous Peoples."

The plan includes immediately ensuring that 15 per cent of production spending is on indigenous-directed projects.

The NFB says it also wants to ensure that four per cent of its workforce identifies as indigenous by 2025.

Other highlights of the plan include providing mandatory cultural-competency training for all staff.

The NFB says it has produced more than 280 titles by indigenous filmmakers since 1968.